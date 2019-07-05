Shellback Capital LP Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Position; Affinity Investment Advisors Cut Chevron (CVX) Holding By $4.42 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 41.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 25,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 35,000 shares with $5.83 million value, down from 60,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $554.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 10.85M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook employees say morale has improved after Zuckerberg talked to them; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And Improperly Using More Than 71 Million User; 19/03/2018 – Rebecca Blumenstein: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation, via @nytimes @sheeraf; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS PLANS FURTHER MEETING WITH FACEBOOK FB.O TO DISCUSS ITS ALGORITHMS’ IMPACT ON USERS; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA HAS LOOKED INTO FACEBOOK’S DATA MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Congressional Hearing on Facebook Turns Up Heat on Mark Zuckerberg; 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video); 19/03/2018 – Stamos has been a vocal advocate for investigating and disclosing Russian activity on Facebook and for increasing corporate responsibility in the tech world; 08/05/2018 – Match Isn’t Worried About Facebook Dating App Competition

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 29.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,924 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 85,700 shares with $10.56 million value, down from 121,624 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $234.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. HSBC downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $122 target in Monday, January 14 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.85B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 31.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 30,000 shares to 240,000 valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 48,000 shares. Rh was raised too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin. On Tuesday, January 8 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares.

