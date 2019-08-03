Shellback Capital LP Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $8.90 Million as Share Value Declined; Consonance Capital Management LP Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $810.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 1.29M shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 201,325 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 128,731 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 164,852 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl accumulated 124,291 shares. Regions Fin Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 13,934 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 68,319 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company owns 20,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile holds 0.02% or 4,360 shares in its portfolio. Intll Gru invested in 38,949 shares. Birchview Lp invested 0.92% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). State Street reported 3.67 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 626,287 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 788,809 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 24,981 shares.

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. – VNDA – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Vanda; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Is Sinking Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 938,910 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $109.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Lc holds 4,995 shares or 6% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,642 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 1.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.71M shares. Alta Capital Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 738 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.63% or 8,689 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.34% or 397 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 1.97% or 556,710 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 47,484 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 362 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 6.76% or 22,197 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh reported 54,458 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,996 shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 13,983 shares or 5.25% of the stock.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 18,157 shares to 135,157 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Prime Dayâ€™s Secret Weapon – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Prime Day Be a Prime Disappointment for Amazon Stock This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.