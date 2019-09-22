Shellback Capital LP Has Decreased Brunswick (BC) Position; KOC HOLDINGS AS UNSPONSORED ADR TURKEY (KHOLY) SI Decreased By 7.02%

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 70.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 326,593 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 139,047 shares with $6.38M value, down from 465,640 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 701,278 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

KOC HOLDINGS AS UNSPONSORED ADR TURKEY (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) had a decrease of 7.02% in short interest. KHOLY’s SI was 42,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.02% from 45,600 shares previously. With 72,700 avg volume, 1 days are for KOC HOLDINGS AS UNSPONSORED ADR TURKEY (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s short sellers to cover KHOLY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 9,922 shares traded. Koc Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

KoÃ§ Holding Anonim Sirketi operates in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion. It distributes liquefied petroleum gas as autogas, cylinder gas, and bulk gas; makes and sells LPG cylinders, tanks, valves and regulators, and LPG-operated devices; sells natural gas; produces iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, and copper ore concentrates; and operates oil refineries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also makes commercial vehicles, buses, tractors, and defense land vehicles; and operates 33 dealership branches that provide a range of automotive services and products, such as new and used car sales, after sales services, wholesale spare parts and accessories sales, finance, insurance, car care services, daily car rental, and operational leasing.

More recent Koc Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Koc Holding: A Smart Way To Invest In The Emerging Markets? – Seeking Alpha” on March 03, 2014. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Turkish lira falls as Erdogan seeks vote to take over Isbank – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kingfisher: Europe Should Still Count For Something – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 17, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.86M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth has 0.08% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 6,109 shares. 612,270 were reported by Cannell Peter B & Com Incorporated. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 111,730 shares. Bridges Invest Inc holds 0.01% or 7,309 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Com invested in 295 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. 28,658 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 461,855 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,500 are held by Gabelli And Com Invest Advisers. Ancora Lc has 75,420 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Goldman Sachs Group reported 667,478 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 15,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Farfetch Ltd stake by 75,000 shares to 125,000 valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Yeti Hldgs Inc stake by 422,500 shares and now owns 453,199 shares. United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 12.31% above currents $52.31 stock price. Brunswick had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Wedbush.

More news for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.