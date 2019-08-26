Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Ross Stores (ROST) Position by $930,000; Shares Rose; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Continues to Hold Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 11,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 57,646 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 2.81 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/04/2018 – Telstra Target Price Cut 12% to A$3/Share by Morgan Stanley; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 16/05/2018 – New pollution rules in the shipping industry will only increase demand for distillates, Morgan Stanley warns; 22/05/2018 – Congress eases post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PAY PACKAGE W/96% IN FAVOR; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it readies for electric future; 05/04/2018 – Cricket-Morgan hopes ball-tampering bans will restore cricket’s image; 13/03/2018 – AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $104.42. About 699,515 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.35% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 28,180 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bessemer Ltd Liability Co reported 630 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Brinker invested 0.06% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited has 9,758 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 291 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). M&T Fincl Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 67,229 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 0.19% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.3% stake. Capital Fund Mngmt invested in 62,484 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York stated it has 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Share Price Increased 180% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Q1 Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW), Best Buy (BBY) & Ross Stores (ROST) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Ross Stores’s (NASDAQ:ROST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 SHEconomy Stocks Morgan Stanley Says to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 14,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,068 shares to 29,146 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,650 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE).