Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $13.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake Held by Highline Capital Management Llc

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 127,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 87,486 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 406,225 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14M, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.8. About 100,125 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd has 49,549 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 8,018 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.07% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Commerce Ny stated it has 4,053 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Goldman Sachs Gru owns 599,447 shares. Aqr Ltd invested 0.04% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 42,391 shares. Franklin Res owns 2,720 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 8,090 shares. Claar Limited Liability holds 166,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 24,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd invested in 22,500 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 4,000 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Dockman William C., worth $68,210 on Friday, August 2.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 400,800 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 538,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Revises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Launches Ridgecut Toughwear â€“ An Exclusive Line of Apparel and Accessories Designed to Endure the Elements – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Company Promotes Mary Winn Pilkington to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 21.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.