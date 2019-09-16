Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $4.49 Million as Stock Rose; Institute For Wealth Management Lifted Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $382,958

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 107.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 4,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 8,584 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $739,000, up from 4,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.69M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 83.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 6,139 shares as the company's stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, down from 7,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $787.86. About 466,103 shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,407 shares. Commerce Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Inv Advsr Lc owns 69,082 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 253,552 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.35% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Yorktown Mngmt Rech has invested 0.32% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mirae Asset Glob Co Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Intll Invsts owns 3.76 million shares. Freestone Capital Lc reported 37,199 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bank Of America De holds 0.04% or 3.16M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 17,179 shares. 8,122 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hallmark Cap Management invested 0.29% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 11,286 shares to 9,755 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,482 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. also bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 24,843 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $27.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 62.93 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20 are held by Assetmark Inc. Cap Guardian has 94,973 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 420,819 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Com Limited Com holds 0.09% or 1,017 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd owns 389 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Financial Architects holds 0.04% or 296 shares in its portfolio. 47,452 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited invested in 1,565 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Axa, France-based fund reported 34,579 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 11,343 shares. Franklin Resource owns 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 20,780 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 37,784 shares.