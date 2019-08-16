Shellback Capital LP Has Boosted United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position; Jacobs Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Stewardship Finl (SSFN)

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,051 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 35,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 3.02M shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES HITS `PAUSE’ ON NEW EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – United Airlines image bruised after latest round of PR fiascos; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES MARCH CAPACITY UP 3.8% :UAL US; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT ‘DID NOT HEAR OR UNDERSTAND’ PASSENGER; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings’ chairman won’t seek reelection; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: NEW REVENUE MGMT SYSTEM SEEING GOOD EARLY RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (SSFN) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 46,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.22% . The institutional investor held 452,425 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 406,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stewardship Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 12,081 shares traded. Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) has risen 34.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 17/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. NAMES DRAYTON MARTIN, VP, BRAND STEWARDSHIP; 23/04/2018 – EPA: Administrator Pruitt Promotes Environmental Stewardship with Forestry Leaders and Students in Georgia; 20/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Spring Citywide Stewardship Day; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 16/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Volunteers Stewardship Opportunity at National Lakeshore

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 45,600 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 186,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,103 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold SSFN shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 1.86 million shares or 1.65% more from 1.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 300,000 shares. Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Punch & Assocs Invest reported 132,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). 1,350 were reported by Carroll Fincl Assocs. Basswood Capital Ltd Liability owns 573,540 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Company reported 10,702 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap has 94,707 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 700 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 4,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Tower Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Jacobs Asset Lc has invested 0.83% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Blackrock accumulated 6,684 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 28,083 shares. Stifel Corp has 29,791 shares. Jefferies Gru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 35,483 shares. Maine-based Schroder Mngmt has invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Comerica Bank stated it has 43,045 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc reported 5,122 shares. Hl Ser Lc holds 0% or 2,721 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Deltec Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 321 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 316,293 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% stake.