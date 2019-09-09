Shellback Capital LP Decreased Its Stake in Boyd Gaming (BYD) as Stock Declined; Caterpillar (CAT) Market Value Declined While Luminus Management Has Increased by $2.38 Million Its Stake

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 17,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 302,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.97 million, up from 284,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.32M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 387,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 250,605 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 638,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 695,406 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 198,119 shares to 164,492 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 366,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,043 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Under-the-Radar Stocks Ready to Bounce – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Dow Sinks as Trade Jitters, Growth Worries Slam Markets Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 350,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 40,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.40 million for 15.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

