Shellback Capital LP Decreased Its Brinker Intl (EAT) Position; Intrepid Capital Management Cut Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 22.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc analyzed 18,761 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)'s stock rose 10.40%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 64,039 shares with $3.46 million value, down from 82,800 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $248.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 12.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp analyzed 10,100 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)'s stock declined 7.64%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 69,900 shares with $3.10M value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 859,092 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 2.1% or 235,000 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 2.04M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 4.69 million shares. Hl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blackrock invested in 0.75% or 309.36 million shares. 55,683 are owned by Westwood Hldgs Inc. Private Cap Inc owns 2.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 169,816 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 10,963 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd Co stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 12,298 shares. Barometer Capital Mgmt invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 485,964 were accumulated by Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.81M shares. 2.02M were reported by United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Can Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019. Nasdaq.com released: "Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq" published on July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Brinker International to acquire 116 Chili's locations – Dallas Business Journal" on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published: "Brinker International Enters Into A Letter Of Intent To Acquire 116 Franchised Chili's Restaurants – PRNewswire" on July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited reported 1.22M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Llc reported 4,671 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 147,369 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 179,256 shares. Lifeplan Fincl reported 2,350 shares stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.02% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 2.59 million shares. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.18M shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 3,825 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech has 0.04% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 7,200 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 995 shares. Assetmark accumulated 264 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.99 million for 7.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.