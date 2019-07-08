Shellback Capital LP Decreased Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) by $930,000; As Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Rose, Lumina Fund Management Lifted Position by $465,000

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 599,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 1.61M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Funko Inc by 101,795 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 30,337 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,078 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 5,529 shares. Haverford Services Inc accumulated 2,750 shares. 28,276 were accumulated by Van Eck Assoc Corp. Fisher Asset Ltd reported 112,571 shares stake. Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 22,807 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.21% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 516,215 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gw Henssler And Limited holds 169,340 shares. 17,580 were reported by Edgestream Ptnrs L P. Fmr Limited Liability holds 21.19 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 995,505 are held by Boston Partners.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 22.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

