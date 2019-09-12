Shellback Capital LP Continues to Hold Holding in United Contl Hldgs (UAL); As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Holder Security National Trust Co Has Lifted Holding

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $280.35. About 1.82 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 524.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 209,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.89M, up from 40,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 1.44M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q PRASM Up 2.7%; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Board Selects Its First Female Chair; 30/05/2018 – MARKET DOESN’T YET BELIEVE UNITED’S 2020 PROFIT GOALS: KIRBY; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING TO SHUT DOWN PET PROGRAM: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG LHAG.DE SAYS UNITED AND LUFTHANSA CARGO SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCH AIR CARGO JOINT VENTURE; 14/03/2018 – Pressure builds on United over puppy that died on flight; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: CHANGES TO SCOPE NOT INCLUDED IN THREE-YEAR PLANS; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Caps 2018 Capacity Growth at 5.5%; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL REAFFIRMS YEAR EPS FORECAST IN SLIDES; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS RESOLVED NETWORK CONNECTIVITY ISSUE IN DATA CENTER

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 15,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $14.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 45,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,705 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Par Capital Mgmt holds 22.09% or 15.06 million shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Blackrock Inc stated it has 13.85M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,000 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 30,435 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited owns 6,305 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 26,275 were accumulated by James Rech. First Advsrs Lp accumulated 351,871 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.07% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 608,145 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 1.82M shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,938 shares. Glendon Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 16,052 shares. Westpac Banking reported 25,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies owns 0.12% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 6,180 shares.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can United Airlines (UAL) Retain Beat Streak in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Aer Lingus jumps at sudden chance to boost traffic out of Chicago (and elsewhere) – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UAL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UAL) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.