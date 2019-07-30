Shellback Capital LP Continues to Hold Holding in Grubhub (GRUB); Cullinan Associates Decreased Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) Stake by $2.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 20,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl New Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.66. About 763,888 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 26,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.18% or $10.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 9.07 million shares traded or 314.96% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Tech (NYSE:UTX) by 3,423 shares to 96,454 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldg Inc by 6,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 9.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $519.46 million for 22.54 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,440 shares. Prudential holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 262,756 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0.09% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 1.13M shares. Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 48,940 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Family Firm invested in 0.12% or 2,611 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Nuveen Asset Limited Co has 7,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 5.31M shares. Grassi Invest invested in 50,600 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited reported 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 960,290 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 2,026 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 131,276 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 9,863 shares. 12,277 are held by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Co.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 508,183 shares to 389,763 shares, valued at $18.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 45,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,398 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).