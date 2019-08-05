Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 8.89 N/A 1.78 12.15 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.44 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.04 beta means Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s volatility is 4.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s average price target is $25.67, while its potential upside is 23.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.9% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 44.72% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.05% 4.15% 6.51% 4.45% -6.25% 31.57% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95%

For the past year Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.