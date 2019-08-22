Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) Reaches $20.33 After 3.00% Down Move; Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Sentiment Is 1.49

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 58 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 39 cut down and sold holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 57.69 million shares, up from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clean Energy Fuels Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 25.

The stock of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 292,121 shares traded. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has declined 6.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLX News: 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHELL’S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN AMBERJACK PIPELINE COMPANY LLC; 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – PLANS TO FUND THIS ACQUISITION WITH BORROWINGS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ZYDECO MAINLINE VOLUMES WERE 471 KBPD IN CURRENT QUARTER, COMPARED TO 649 KBPD IN PRIOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream Expects No Material Impact From FERC Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE QUARTER WERE LARGELY IMPACTED BY 49-DAY SHUT IN OF ZYDECO SYSTEM; 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR $1.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners Raises Dividend to 34.8c Vs. 33.3c; 19/03/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM: PIPELINE TO RESUME NORMAL OPS THIS WEEK; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS VOLUMES ON AUGER PIPELINE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Largest Acquisition to DateThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $4.74B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $19.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SHLX worth $142.29M less.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $421.70 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for 352,581 shares. Financial Architects Inc owns 30,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 301,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 912,050 shares.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 362,200 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has declined 5.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shell Midstream Partners has $36 highest and $2200 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 31.19% above currents $20.33 stock price. Shell Midstream Partners had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 20.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. The firm owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St.