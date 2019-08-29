Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) Reaches $19.05 After 7.00% Down Move; Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

The stock of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 703,414 shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has declined 6.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLX News: 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream Expects No Material Impact From FERC Policy Revision; 26/04/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. DECLARES 4.5% BOOST IN QTRLY DIS; 03/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $99.6M; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE QUARTER WERE LARGELY IMPACTED BY 49-DAY SHUT IN OF ZYDECO SYSTEM; 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR $1.22 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NO MATERIAL IMPACT EXPECTED FROM FERC TAX POLICY REVISION – CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MARS VOLUMES WERE 466 KBPD COMPARED TO 449 KBPD IN PRIOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 18C, EST. 18C; 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream: Zydeco Pipeline Expected to Resume Normal Operations This Week; 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners Successfully Completes Zydeco Integrity Work, Expects No Material Impact from FERC Policy RevisionThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $4.44 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $17.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SHLX worth $311.08 million less.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 36 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 27 sold and decreased their positions in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 11.37 million shares, down from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Natural Gas Services Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 20 Increased: 28 New Position: 8.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.44 billion. The firm owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. It has a 10.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St.

Among 2 analysts covering Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shell Midstream Partners has $36 highest and $2200 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 40.00% above currents $19.05 stock price. Shell Midstream Partners had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $143.25 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 180.5 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for 262,581 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 995,958 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 266,919 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 88,823 shares.