Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 8.94 N/A 1.78 12.15 EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.57 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9% EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. Its rival EnLink Midstream LLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 1 2.33

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s upside potential is 22.35% at a $25.67 average price target. On the other hand, EnLink Midstream LLC’s potential upside is 51.03% and its average price target is $13.2. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, EnLink Midstream LLC is looking more favorable than Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.9% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares and 61.21% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares. 44.72% are Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of EnLink Midstream LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.05% 4.15% 6.51% 4.45% -6.25% 31.57% EnLink Midstream LLC -4.67% -6.43% -13.36% -13.51% -40.19% 1.16%

For the past year Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has stronger performance than EnLink Midstream LLC

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Shell Midstream Partners L.P. beats EnLink Midstream LLC.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.