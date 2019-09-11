Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 8.19 N/A 1.78 12.15 Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.64 N/A 1.13 12.32

Table 1 demonstrates Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enable Midstream Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Shell Midstream Partners L.P. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9% Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta indicates that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Enable Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.51% and an $22 consensus price target. Enable Midstream Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 15.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Enable Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.9% and 19%. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 44.72%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.05% 4.15% 6.51% 4.45% -6.25% 31.57% Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96%

For the past year Shell Midstream Partners L.P. was more bullish than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.