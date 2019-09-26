Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Comparison side by side

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 8.68 N/A 1.78 12.15 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 1 0 1 2.50 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has a 8.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.9% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are owned by institutional investors. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 44.72%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.05% 4.15% 6.51% 4.45% -6.25% 31.57% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35%

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.