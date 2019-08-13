Shell Asset Management Co Upped Its Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $528,212; Maltese Capital Management Holding in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 102,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 67,766 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 6,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 22,320 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 16,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 942,627 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdl Cmnty Bancorp by 55,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 163,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,200 shares, and has risen its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 2,600 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Moreover, Washington Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 1,435 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research holds 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) or 23,310 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 32,516 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company invested in 0% or 166 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Atwood & Palmer Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset accumulated 161,200 shares. 122,936 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,836 shares. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 1,830 shares.

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $24.29M for 10.37 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.

