Shell Asset Management Co Upped By $794,720 Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stake; Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 139 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 95 decreased and sold their holdings in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The funds in our database now have: 54.78 million shares, down from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Dolby Laboratories Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 65 Increased: 88 New Position: 51.

Shell Asset Management Co increased Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) stake by 27.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co acquired 9,934 shares as Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 46,582 shares with $3.75 million value, up from 36,648 last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc now has $10.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 122,031 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 6.71% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for 375,144 shares. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl owns 1.27 million shares or 5.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has 4.65% invested in the company for 77,775 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 4.26% in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 242,087 shares.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company has market cap of $6.19 billion. The firm develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. It has a 20.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices.

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,024 shares to 530,766 valued at $100.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 33,416 shares and now owns 28,364 shares. Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 19.98% above currents $78.14 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $94 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15.