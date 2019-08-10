Shell Asset Management Co Trimmed By $575,302 Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake; Proshare Advisors Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc acquired 11,766 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 237,491 shares with $12.81 million value, up from 225,725 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $77.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co sold 3,161 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 65,182 shares with $11.88M value, down from 68,343 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $47.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.20M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 17,602 shares to 253,131 valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 2,527 shares and now owns 105,486 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 44,189 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc has invested 1.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 597 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 223,922 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hexavest owns 1.36M shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 1.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 52,203 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.31% or 111,153 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt holds 0.2% or 3,956 shares. Dupont invested in 50,267 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.97% or 221,230 shares. 5,235 are held by Beach Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp. Westchester Capital Management invested in 105,967 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 7,546 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.22% or 484,426 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Argus Research maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 332,229 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 13,508 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 5,000 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 7,400 shares. 281,208 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd. Real Estate Mngmt Service Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.25% or 28,370 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 1.81M shares. Magnetar Finance Lc reported 5,350 shares. 13,645 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 250,814 shares. 149,695 were reported by Clark Capital Management Group. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi reported 927 shares stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Riverhead Cap Limited Com holds 0.08% or 10,685 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Monday, February 25. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $193 target. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1.

Shell Asset Management Co increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 35,507 shares to 71,014 valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 542 shares and now owns 34,630 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was raised too.