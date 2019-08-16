Shell Asset Management Co Stake In Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Was Upped; Duncker Streett & Company Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $335,522; Market Value Rose

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 413,975 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.47M, up from 373,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.73 million shares traded or 57.19% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 55,170 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 51,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36,466 shares to 655,287 shares, valued at $35.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,284 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9,660 shares to 27,358 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

