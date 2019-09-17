Shell Asset Management Co Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) Has Increased by $650,428 as Stock Price Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Holding as Valuation Were Volatile

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 2,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 8,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 5,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 567,147 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 229,763 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 928,114 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 97,020 shares traded or 82.31% up from the average. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Techcrunch.com which released: “All 84 startups from Y Combinatorâ€™s S19 Demo Day 1 – TechCrunch” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edited Transcript of DXMMQ earnings conference call or presentation 25-Apr-19 2:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Binance DEX: Navigating Country-Specific Cryptocurrency Trading Restrictions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Appoints Chris Gowlland as Co-Manager – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.95, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold DEX shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 3.04 million shares or 25.42% less from 4.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rivernorth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com has 15,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1607 Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 187,877 shares. Benjamin F Edwards &, Missouri-based fund reported 465 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Clough Partners Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 116,828 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 414,722 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company reported 321,325 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 72,302 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 11,957 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 85,200 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il invested in 19,699 shares. Fmr Limited has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 205,458 shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $57.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywinegbl Glbal Inm Oprt.