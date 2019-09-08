Shell Asset Management Co Stake in Cbiz (CBZ) Has Trimmed by $888,600 as Share Value Rose; Global Endowment Management LP Cut Its Position in Cubesmart (CUBE) by $320,000 as Valuation Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 1.71 million shares traded or 36.75% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 44,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 48,647 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, down from 93,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 121,964 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,263 shares to 103,932 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CBZ’s profit will be $13.21M for 23.02 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 307,540 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 245,348 shares. Bridgeway Management invested in 0.07% or 272,306 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp reported 0% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,253 shares. P2 Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2.69M shares. 330,279 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc owns 78,173 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Country Club Trust Co Na invested in 0.04% or 15,619 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 25,206 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBIZ reported EPS growth of 30.4% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “CBIZ acquires Westlake employee benefits agency QBA Benefits – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBIZ acquires forensic accounting firm in San Diego – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) 9.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart: Should You Buy This 3.8%-Yielding Storage REIT? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 39,400 shares to 71,800 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).