Shell Asset Management Co Raised Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA); As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Price Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Upped Holding by $359,316

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 8,788 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 5,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 609,608 shares traded or 15.44% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 2,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 39,553 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 37,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91 million shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,376 shares to 525,338 shares, valued at $103.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,128 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

