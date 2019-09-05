Shell Asset Management Co Lowered Its Primerica (PRI) Holding; Schnitzer Steel Industries Has 1.04 Sentiment

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Primerica Inc (PRI) stake by 30.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co sold 5,043 shares as Primerica Inc (PRI)’s stock declined 4.99%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 11,251 shares with $1.37 million value, down from 16,294 last quarter. Primerica Inc now has $4.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 113,607 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 75 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 72 sold and trimmed stakes in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 21.88 million shares, down from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 50 Increased: 44 New Position: 31.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $89.62M for 13.76 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.11% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 160,854 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $603.59 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 6.1 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 72.33% or $1.49 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.26 million for 9.89 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for 96,424 shares. Orca Investment Management Llc owns 56,380 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. has 1.35% invested in the company for 259,897 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.19% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 254,061 shares.