Shell Asset Management Co Increased By $376,420 Its Sina (SINA) Position; Castle Brands Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) SI Increased By 11.55%

Shell Asset Management Co increased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 41.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co acquired 6,380 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 21,852 shares with $1.30 million value, up from 15,472 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 1.28M shares traded or 41.98% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M

Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) had an increase of 11.55% in short interest. ROX’s SI was 8.37 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.55% from 7.50 million shares previously. With 546,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)’s short sellers to cover ROX’s short positions. The SI to Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc’s float is 9.24%. It closed at $1.27 lastly. It is up 54.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROX News: 24/04/2018 – Castle Brands Short-Interest Ratio Rises 85% to 44 Days; 19/04/2018 CASTLE BRANDS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN 11% SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2019, DATED MARCH 29, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – CASTLE BRANDS – PURPOSE OF NOTE AMENDMENT WAS TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE ON 11 PCT SUBORDINATED NOTE FROM MARCH 15, 2019 UNTIL SEPTEMBER 15, 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Castle Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROX)

Castle Brands Inc. develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $216.37 million. The Company’s product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. It has a 43.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark Â‘n Stormy, JeffersonÂ’s, JeffersonÂ’s Reserve, JeffersonÂ’s Ocean Aged at Sea, JeffersonÂ’s Wine Finish Collection, JeffersonÂ’s The Manhattan, JeffersonÂ’s ChefÂ’s Collaboration, JeffersonÂ’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, JeffersonÂ’s Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies.

More notable recent Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pernod Ricard to Acquire Castle Brands for $223 Million – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Castle Brands Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Castle Brands Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Castle Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Castle Brands Recapitalizes Balance Sheet, Substantially Expands and Extends Credit Facility and Significantly Lowers Interest Expense – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why SINA Stock Popped 13% Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid SINA’s (NASDAQ:SINA) 48% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is It Finally Time to Buy SINA and Weibo? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : EL, WB, SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

