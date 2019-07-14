Shell Asset Management Co Holding In Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Was Upped; Mvc Capital (MVC) Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $653,796 as Share Value Declined

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,975 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.47 million, up from 373,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 778,464 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Mvc Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 4,952 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has declined 11.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN MVC CAPITAL INC AS OF APRIL 18 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 48,816 shares to 147,208 shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,618 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold MVC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 22.76% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Limited Liability Corp reported 0.98% stake. Ancora Advsr Lc accumulated 282,073 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 2,420 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 8,060 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 48,900 shares. Arbiter Partners Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% or 190,854 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) or 144 shares. The New York-based Wynnefield Cap Inc has invested 6.52% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 3 shares. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has 1,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Family Incorporated holds 2.77% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 1.22 million shares. 35,564 were reported by Bank Of America Corp De.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.