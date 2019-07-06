Shell Asset Management Co Has Upped Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $3.71 Million; Winch Advisory Services Upped Its Eog Resources Com (EOG) Holding by $467,970

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 54.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 65,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,354 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 118,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 3.65 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.34M shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares to 193 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 5,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,075 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 4,763 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Motco invested in 36,186 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 287,965 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Co reported 0.23% stake. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 5,941 shares. Bailard invested 0.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.23% or 25,360 shares. Natl Asset Management Incorporated holds 2,166 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp holds 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 30,169 shares. Hbk Invests Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 111,949 shares. Stralem & Com holds 2.54% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 58,350 shares. New Jersey-based Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.55% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc reported 4,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 45,100 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.18% or 61,515 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 47,854 are owned by Panagora Asset. Berkshire Asset Pa reported 24,220 shares. 3,803 were accumulated by First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il owns 6,820 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.07% or 6,089 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.25% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1,190 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 0.01% or 4,466 shares. Town & Country Comml Bank & Co Dba First Bankers Co has invested 0.13% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 65,139 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 197,670 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 3,412 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.19% or 444,933 shares in its portfolio.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 8,542 shares to 38,063 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,585 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

