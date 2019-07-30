Shell Asset Management Co Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Avon Products (AVP) Shorts Down By 7.87%

Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) had a decrease of 7.87% in short interest. AVP’s SI was 9.82M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.87% from 10.65M shares previously. With 10.90 million avg volume, 1 days are for Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP)’s short sellers to cover AVP’s short positions. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.095. About 2.05M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple

Shell Asset Management Co increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co acquired 7,904 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 359,893 shares with $65.66M value, up from 351,989 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $454.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $174.64. About 6.44M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 18,507 shares to 38,744 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 16,628 shares and now owns 243,935 shares. Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Among 2 analysts covering Avon Products (NYSE:AVP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avon Products had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20 to “Hold”. The stock of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by DA Davidson. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Avon Products, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 341,914 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 522,889 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 266,437 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Shelton Management has 0.17% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Huntington Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 12,000 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Co has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 803 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability holds 0% or 12 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,404 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc invested in 461,816 shares. Alps Advsr owns 46,285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 15,400 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 75,494 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).