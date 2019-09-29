Shell Asset Management Co Has Upped By $1.21 Million Its Servicenow (NOW) Position; CYTRX CORPORATION (CYTR) SI Decreased By 52.98%

CYTRX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CYTR) had a decrease of 52.98% in short interest. CYTR’s SI was 81,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 52.98% from 172,700 shares previously. With 139,200 avg volume, 1 days are for CYTRX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s short sellers to cover CYTR’s short positions. It closed at $0.31 lastly. It is down 69.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTR News: 30/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc’s Aldoxorubicin Abstract Selected for Poster Presentation at the American Society of; 03/05/2018 – CYTRX NAMES ERIC L. CURTIS AS PRESIDENT & COO; 17/05/2018 – CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc’s Aldoxorubicin Clinical Data to be Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – CytRx Presents Statistically Significant Breakthrough Data for Its Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates a; 15/03/2018 CytRx Selects Four New LADR™ Ultra High Potency Drug Candidates for Advancement Toward Clinical Trials; 03/05/2018 – CytRx Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 18/04/2018 – CYTRX PRESENTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BREAKTHROUGH DATA FOR; 15/03/2018 – CYTRX – ALL FOUR CANDIDATES ARE ELIGIBLE TO ADVANCE INTO IND -ENABLING STUDIES, GOAL OF FILING IND APPLICATIONS ON ONE/MORE CANDIDATES IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – CYTRX PRESENTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BREAKTHROUGH DATA FOR ITS ALBUMIN BINDING ULTRA HIGH POTENCY LADR DRUG CANDIDATES; 15/05/2018 – CytRx Announces Closing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

Shell Asset Management Co increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 40.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co acquired 4,427 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 15,309 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 10,882 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $46.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15 million shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 19.38% above currents $250.26 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Tuesday, September 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Top Pick” rating and $32000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2,909 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 265 shares. 374 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia. Ratan Management Lp reported 31,901 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Css Limited Liability Il reported 0.05% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 48,796 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,069 shares. Arrow Fin holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company holds 18,121 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cornerstone Advisors has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,212 shares. 690,054 were reported by Susquehanna Int Group Llp. Korea Invest reported 315,400 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Investors owns 310,473 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 17,660 shares to 226,275 valued at $10.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 63,002 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) was reduced too.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development firm specializing in oncology. The company has market cap of $10.43 million. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors.