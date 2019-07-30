Shell Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Stake by $2.65 Million; Tremblant Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $22.96 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 91.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 220,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,404 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 241,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 17.79 million shares traded or 157.98% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 73.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 50,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 67,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 195,696 shares to 329,019 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was made by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20,916 shares to 884,040 shares, valued at $35.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

