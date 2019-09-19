Shell Asset Management Co Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Telemark Asset Management Has Decreased Its Teradyne (TER) Holding as Share Price Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 2.10 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 32,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.13M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 13,602 shares to 213,467 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,217 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 23,980 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. High Pointe Lc reported 4,030 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.74% or 51,163 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 8.47 million shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. Opus invested in 0.13% or 5,000 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 4.46% or 244,246 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt accumulated 963,031 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.4% or 11,291 shares. Moreover, Gm Advisory Gp has 1.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,891 shares. Guinness Asset invested in 177,711 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 3.05M shares or 4.04% of the stock. Fcg Advsr Ltd owns 24,656 shares. E&G Advsr LP has 11,353 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 1.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group Inc invested in 21,060 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.12% or 116,600 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.09% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 173,788 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 389,296 shares. 91,505 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Inc. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 167 shares. Granahan Management Ma holds 0.13% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 54,037 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 782 shares. Jane Street Gru has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Lazard Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 76,899 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Management reported 272,737 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “LitePoint Provides OFDMA Test Solution for Wi-Fi Alliance® Wi-Fi 6 Certification – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 125,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $26.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96 million for 20.89 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.