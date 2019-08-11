Shell Asset Management Co Has Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position by $303,459; Share Value Rose; Granite Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) as Share Value Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 21,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 147,387 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, down from 169,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 3,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 103,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 100,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv reported 12,912 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 159,093 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sun Life Financial invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The Wisconsin-based Madison Invest Hldgs has invested 1.82% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 33,820 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability owns 10,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 36,520 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 38,006 shares. Payden & Rygel has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4,322 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.09% or 232,445 shares. 210,004 are owned by Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corporation. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 246,158 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6,265 shares to 14,573 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 49,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 22,403 shares to 22,514 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,618 shares, and cut its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).