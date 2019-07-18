Shell Asset Management Co Has Raised Holding in Principal Finl Group (PFG) by $2.93 Million as Stock Value Rose; Falcon Edge Capital LP Cut Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $474,000

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $158.24. About 4.06M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 299.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 58,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,262 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 19,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 794,642 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 490 shares worth $73,082. BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149 worth of stock. The insider Benioff Marc sold $1.56 million. Shares for $17,051 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $946,046 was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 76 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.43% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Two Sigma Securities Llc owns 10,118 shares. Victory Capital Management has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 201,333 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 74,270 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. California-based Tiemann has invested 1.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hl Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 355,700 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 12,220 are owned by Aldebaran Finance. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Compton Mgmt Inc Ri invested 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 603,037 shares. Intact Mgmt has 4,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Inc has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 170,029 shares. 5,658 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 439.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $50,170 activity. LAWLER JULIA M also sold $50,170 worth of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) on Friday, February 1.