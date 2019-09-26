Shell Asset Management Co Has Lowered Western Digital (WDC) Holding By $3.23 Million; Shorts at Kosmos Energy LTD.HARES (de (KOS) Lowered By 9.1%

Kosmos Energy LTD.HARES (de (NYSE:KOS) had a decrease of 9.1% in short interest. KOS’s SI was 19.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.1% from 21.48 million shares previously. With 4.29 million avg volume, 5 days are for Kosmos Energy LTD.HARES (de (NYSE:KOS)’s short sellers to cover KOS’s short positions. The SI to Kosmos Energy LTD.HARES (de’s float is 6.26%. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 2.34 million shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 25.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -10.46% below currents $61.66 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark downgraded the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. Benchmark maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, September 6. Benchmark has “Sell” rating and $4600 target. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Longbow. Robert W. Baird downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, April 26. Robert W. Baird has “Underperform” rating and $4000 target. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Shell Asset Management Co increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 9,112 shares to 44,157 valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces gas and oil in Africa and South America. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The Company’s asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. It has a 111.12 P/E ratio.

