Shell Asset Management Co Has Lowered Position in Mccormick & Co (MKC) as Stock Value Rose; Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake Maintained by Energy Income Partners Llc

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 55.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 48,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,494 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 86,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $161.35. About 376,831 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 5,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 248,714 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60 million, up from 243,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. It closed at $108.87 lastly. It is down 15.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 561,328 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.17% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 759,516 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 109 shares. Bartlett Lc has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co stated it has 2,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 10,900 shares. Nordea Management Ab has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Scout accumulated 535,749 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 3,050 shares. Prudential owns 102,106 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eagle Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 11,648 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 108,697 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $331.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 563,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McCormickâ€™s Earnings Results in 3 Slides – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McCormick Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,442 are owned by Fort L P. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Co invested in 189,891 shares. Private Advisor Llc reported 0.07% stake. Lifeplan Gru reported 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 4,650 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.21% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 11 are held by Exane Derivatives. 2 were reported by Howe & Rusling. Assetmark owns 288 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested in 137 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Kings Point holds 0.01% or 451 shares. 4,970 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 30,365 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 232,905 shares to 301,256 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.20M for 31.03 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.