Shell Asset Management Co Has Lifted Its Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $379,832; As Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Market Value Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Increased by $29.86 Million Its Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 3254.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 52,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $530.18. About 218,699 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 99.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 2,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,824 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 2,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $161.79. About 229,083 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To U.S. FDA For Intravenous Brexanolone In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: Changes Made to Address 1H Sales Issues; Acceleration Expected in 2H; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 22/03/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Innovative Technology Grants to Cornell University and The Sage Colleges in New York State; 14/05/2018 – Sage Gold Reports Latest Mill Run; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

