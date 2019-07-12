Shell Asset Management Co Has Lifted Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $4.32 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Rose, Shareholder Parthenon Lowered by $313,600 Its Holding

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 56,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,613 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68 million, up from 173,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,754 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 155,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 7.80M shares traded or 67.71% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (NYSE:TNP) 6.0% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 111% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion pulls Appalachian gas project, blames FERC delays – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prevail Therapeutics Receives US FDA Fast Track Designation for PR001 for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease Patients with a GBA1 Mutation – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GSK pharma head flags need for speed in high-pressure drug market – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OPay raises $50 million from investors including IDG Capital, Sequoia China, Source Code Capital and Opera – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Australia’s Domino’s Pizza sued for underpaying staff, shares slide – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify Wants to Give Merchants an Alternative to Fulfillment by Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

