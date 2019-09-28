Shell Asset Management Co Has Increased Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake; ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ATGFF) Shorts Down By 8.78%

ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had a decrease of 8.78% in short interest. ATGFF’s SI was 8.74 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.78% from 9.58M shares previously. With 12,200 avg volume, 716 days are for ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)’s short sellers to cover ATGFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 2,570 shares traded. AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shell Asset Management Co increased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 44.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co acquired 6,726 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 21,964 shares with $2.82 million value, up from 15,238 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $23.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 511.56% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gas, Power, and Utilities. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

More notable recent AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AltaGas: Currently Too Risky, But Holds Future Potential – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AltaGas: Q1 2019 Validates Our Bullish Stance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AltaGas Preferred: Compelling Yield With 8X Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AltaGas Is Signaling The Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AltaGas: 2 Ways To Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.06% or 544,094 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Putnam Invests Lc reported 0% stake. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 450,000 shares. 807 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 14,500 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 106,697 are owned by Raymond James Assocs. Bluemar Cap Ltd Company holds 93,839 shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 524,702 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 25 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc invested in 644,558 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability invested in 3,903 shares. City Tru Fl reported 2.33% stake. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 200,000 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 4,913 shares to 78,870 valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 3,904 shares and now owns 65,116 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -6.96% below currents $133.27 stock price. Total System Services had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TSYS Introduces Breakthrough Authentication Platform – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Payment Processing Veteran Chuck Harris Joins Fast-Growing, Digital Giving Software Company iDonate – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.