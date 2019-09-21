Shell Asset Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Cognex (CGNX) by $1.06 Million; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Value Rose, George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Boosted Stake

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 9,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 25,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25 million shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo’s CEO pay package approved despite scandals; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 18/05/2018 – Fewer Wells Fargo Advisors Head for the Doors — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 22,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 70,369 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, down from 92,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 994,648 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability owns 151,743 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Aperio Llc accumulated 84,393 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Macquarie Gru Limited. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.59M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 33,000 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 1,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Jefferies Lc owns 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 4,913 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% or 59,562 shares. 2,020 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 13,467 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84M for 57.39 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 48,352 shares to 72,698 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 27,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).