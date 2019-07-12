Shell Asset Management Co Has Decreased American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake by $591,707 as Market Valuation Rose; Causeway Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Price Rose

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 276,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.18 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 7,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,321 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, down from 232,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 1.50 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 65,813 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $220.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 600,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64M shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 14,504 shares to 35,913 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SMIN) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Indiana Trust And Management Commerce accumulated 5,926 shares. Twin Mngmt stated it has 41,560 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 88 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 216 shares. Zwj Counsel stated it has 3,814 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Colony Group Inc Limited Company reported 6,610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal And General Public Limited Com has 0.22% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Shaker Ltd Liability Co Oh owns 18,747 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Company Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 8,149 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 408,935 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 3,421 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 17,031 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va.