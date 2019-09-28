Shell Asset Management Co Has Cut Edison Intl (EIX) Position By $3.12 Million; Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Holding

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) stake by 9.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 286,647 shares as Gaslog Ltd (GLOG)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 3.43 million shares with $49.39 million value, up from 3.14 million last quarter. Gaslog Ltd now has $1.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 209,348 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Edison Intl (EIX) stake by 70.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co sold 46,574 shares as Edison Intl (EIX)’s stock rose 23.64%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 19,899 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 66,473 last quarter. Edison Intl now has $27.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.14M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM; 09/04/2018 – Edison issues initiation on AJ Lucas Group (AJL); 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 07:37 AM; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GasLog inks tanker deal with Panama power project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) By 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 2,498 shares to 2,774 valued at $431,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 20,414 shares and now owns 6,729 shares. Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) was reduced too.

Shell Asset Management Co increased Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 121 shares to 519 valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 7,344 shares and now owns 20,197 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 151,944 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd has invested 0.08% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 596,455 are owned by Alps Advsr. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 17,189 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Eqis Cap holds 0.03% or 5,956 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 10,057 were accumulated by Oppenheimer &. 11,195 are held by Cetera Advisors Limited Liability. Columbus Hill Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 912,584 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.3% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Valueact Hldgs Lp holds 0.49% or 700,000 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37 million for 11.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is -0.50% below currents $75.88 stock price. Edison Intl had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 20 by UBS. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.