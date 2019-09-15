Shell Asset Management Co Has Cut By $1.33 Million Its Eaton Vance (EV) Stake; Kemnay Advisory Services Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Eaton Vance Corp (EV) stake by 90.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co sold 30,939 shares as Eaton Vance Corp (EV)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 3,228 shares with $139,000 value, down from 34,167 last quarter. Eaton Vance Corp now has $5.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 520,773 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 13,145 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 279,680 shares with $37.47 million value, down from 292,825 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Service invested in 1.24% or 69,683 shares. Somerset accumulated 5.39% or 78,070 shares. Professional Advisory reported 126,645 shares. Ci Inc has invested 1.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 74,000 shares. Mendel Money Management stated it has 5.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Payden And Rygel reported 3.07% stake. Falcon Edge Capital LP holds 2.9% or 256,100 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 146,814 were reported by Callahan Ltd Liability Company. Agf Invs Inc holds 0.6% or 370,120 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Svcs invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Service accumulated 20,471 shares. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,088 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment holds 186,517 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.00% above currents $137.32 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. EV’s profit will be $100.98 million for 13.13 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EV shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 78.37 million shares or 2.31% less from 80.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Counselors Lc reported 14,737 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 65,444 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability invested in 40,038 shares. S&Co invested in 24,882 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc invested in 533,693 shares. Barclays Public Llc owns 94,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Focus Ptnrs Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Investment Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 963,410 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Art Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 39,310 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Shell Asset Management Co increased Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 11,718 shares to 35,286 valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) stake by 31,839 shares and now owns 75,560 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton Vance has $5000 highest and $4200 lowest target. $46’s average target is -1.56% below currents $46.73 stock price. Eaton Vance had 5 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 28. Credit Suisse reinitiated the shares of EV in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Neutral” rating.