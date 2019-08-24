Shell Asset Management Co Has Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) Covered By 3 Bulls

Shell Asset Management Co increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co acquired 2,587 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 62,409 shares with $11.36 million value, up from 59,822 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $50.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $51 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.75’s average target is 24.53% above currents $37.54 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research given on Wednesday, March 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $44 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. See HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,358 are held by Tudor Et Al. Aviance Capital Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 105,190 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 823,802 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 24,663 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 720,333 were reported by Natixis. Cannell Peter B holds 833,460 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 22,205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mrj Cap, a New York-based fund reported 102,423 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) holds 1.02M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.58M shares. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 22,400 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 829,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delcath Systems Closes $9.5 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Delcath Systems Announces $9.5 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.05M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 13.11% above currents $180.53 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.

