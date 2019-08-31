Shell Asset Management Co Has Boosted By $310,780 Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position; Macerich Co (MAC) Sentiment Is 1.21

Shell Asset Management Co increased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 28.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co acquired 3,790 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 17,020 shares with $1.41 million value, up from 13,230 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $20.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library

Macerich Co (MAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 142 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 117 reduced and sold their stakes in Macerich Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 135.92 million shares, up from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Macerich Co in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 87 Increased: 100 New Position: 42.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 37.25 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 20.57% of its portfolio in Macerich Company for 23.29 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 1.54 million shares or 9.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca has 4.77% invested in the company for 262,181 shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 4.42% in the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $111.71’s average target is 29.40% above currents $86.33 stock price. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Mizuho. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Mizuho maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, May 6.