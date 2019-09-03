Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $2.60 Million; Valuation Declined; As Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Valuation Rose, State Street Upped Its Position

State Street Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 51,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 812,021 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, up from 760,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 33,859 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 20,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 91,415 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, down from 111,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 989,141 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fin Management Pro reported 7 shares stake. 2,971 are owned by Personal Capital Corporation. Twin Mgmt Inc reported 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 485,360 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne owns 5.54% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 224,843 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 18,861 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Martin And Co Inc Tn has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kwmg Ltd holds 66 shares. Family has 1.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,696 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 9.20 million shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 8,245 shares. Cumberland owns 1,695 shares. Forbes J M Comm Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 15.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,369 shares to 24,863 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 21,712 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $22.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 15,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,355 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Casella Waste Systems Announces Signing of Asset Purchase Agreement – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems Acquires Al’s Maintenance in Rochester, New York – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Presents At KeyBanc Capital Markets 2019 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). 2.07M are held by Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 12,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0% or 429 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Raymond James And reported 359,269 shares stake. Interest Group Incorporated accumulated 27,745 shares. Dubuque National Bank accumulated 505 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 174,300 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Company holds 653,326 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 28,980 shares stake. Fenimore Asset has invested 0.24% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 5,946 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.02% or 2,780 shares.