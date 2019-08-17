Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Its Position in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by $864,409 as Share Value Declined; Gendell Jeffrey L Decreased Its Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Position by $401,718 as Stock Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 213,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.85M market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 8,110 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 14,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 63,211 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 77,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.72M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 90,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 60,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors has 668 shares. 9,572 are held by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 48,807 shares. Cambridge accumulated 6,517 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Montecito Bancshares And Tru owns 9,471 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc, New York-based fund reported 122,951 shares. South Carolina-based South State Corp has invested 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 48,927 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 77,783 shares stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 199,403 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Serv reported 71,678 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 34,437 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 106,655 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN) by 36,500 shares to 267,777 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 74,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).