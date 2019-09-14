Shell Asset Management Co Cut Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.17 Million; Orasure Technologies (OSUR) Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Raised Holding by $2.09 Million

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 20,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 499,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.45 million, down from 520,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 232,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.38% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Orasure Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.49M market cap company. The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. It is down 49.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 26/03/2018 – OraSure Technologies at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES ROBERTO CUCA NEW CFO; 14/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Management LLC Exits OraSure Technologies; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints David Rappaport as Senior Vice Pres, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 6.0C; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys 1.5% Position in OraSure Technologies; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$42.5M; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 11,597 shares to 22,663 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Carroll Assocs has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 19,549 shares. 8.20 million were accumulated by Independent Franchise Llp. Citizens And Northern owns 37,390 shares. Whitnell Company has 57,705 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 4,600 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,257 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Incorporated holds 11,555 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. World Asset holds 0.53% or 190,770 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davenport And Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 160,341 shares. Trust Investment Advsrs accumulated 1.21% or 16,790 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust Co has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mitchell Capital has invested 0.64% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cna Financial, Illinois-based fund reported 151,834 shares. Ami Investment Mgmt reported 35,394 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3,807 shares to 19,982 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings I by 196,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,393 shares, and cut its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).