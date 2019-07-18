Shell Asset Management Co Boosted Its Autozone (AZO) Position; Charter One Financial (CF) Sentiment Is 0.78

Shell Asset Management Co increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 11.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co acquired 1,024 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 9,779 shares with $10.02M value, up from 8,755 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $27.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $26.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1133.64. About 80,473 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

Charter One Financial Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 159 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 203 sold and decreased their stakes in Charter One Financial Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 195.29 million shares, down from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Charter One Financial Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 153 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited stated it has 1,690 shares. King Luther Cap Management has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, New South Capital Management Incorporated has 5.24% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 176,920 shares. Alpha Windward has 257 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd invested in 0% or 899 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 3,300 shares. Navellier Assoc Incorporated accumulated 0.62% or 3,873 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 432 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 14,200 shares stake. Burgundy Asset Mgmt holds 228,686 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us reported 18,765 shares. Carlson Capital Lp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lazard Asset Llc has invested 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Old National Savings Bank In has 468 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 3,561 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, March 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 8. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) stake by 61,493 shares to 15,960 valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Strategic Ed Inc stake by 5,042 shares and now owns 9,843 shares. Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was reduced too.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis up 6% on Q2 beat; guidance revised upwards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 343,623 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) has risen 3.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44 million for 15.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.44 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 34.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 29.6% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for 2.93 million shares. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 395,700 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 5.01% invested in the company for 1.35 million shares. The New Jersey-based Credit Capital Investments Llc has invested 2.64% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285,055 shares.